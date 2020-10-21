Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. McDonald's comprises 2.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 30,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 6.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 28.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 8.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 10,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 26.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist raised their target price on McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $227.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.38.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.