Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $801,000 Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,182 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth $524,301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 11,128.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,548,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,196 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 19.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,603,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,748 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 62.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,383,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth $78,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.6072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.19.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

