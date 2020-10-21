Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $372.21 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.81 and its 200-day moving average is $380.08. The company has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

