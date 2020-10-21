Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 660 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,970,000 after acquiring an additional 155,686 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 733,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 615,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,895,000 after acquiring an additional 156,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Cintas by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 588,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,766,000 after acquiring an additional 123,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $343.66 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $358.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,037,038. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.