Dividend Assets Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 622.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,744,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,270,000 after acquiring an additional 199,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

