Dividend Assets Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 412,274 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in Mplx by 132.2% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 52,063,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $899,655,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646,037 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,029,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,400,000 after acquiring an additional 838,139 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 20.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,844,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,987 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 17.9% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,991 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 205.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,747,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.62.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. Mplx’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

