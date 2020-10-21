Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its position in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Casey's General Stores accounts for 1.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey's General Stores were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Casey's General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Casey's General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Casey's General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 162,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of CASY stock opened at $182.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.85. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $186.58.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Casey's General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey's General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Casey's General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens raised shares of Casey's General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey's General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Casey's General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.