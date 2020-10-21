Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 13,764 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,764 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,574,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

SEI Investments stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

