Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 235,825 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 235,825 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $103,547,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after buying an additional 5,062,445 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 798.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after buying an additional 2,871,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,264,000 after buying an additional 2,669,942 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 over the last 90 days. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 181.17, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

