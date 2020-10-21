Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 255,921 Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,921 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 0.36% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HESM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.76 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

