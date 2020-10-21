Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 3,990 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 1,252.0% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.