Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 4,287 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,057 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,310 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 116,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,017.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 59,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 53,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.