Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 4,424 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods comprises 1.4% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 916.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,144,516.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,685.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NYSE:HRL opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

