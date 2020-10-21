Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 51,918 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 51,918 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 0.05% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 42,856 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 71,045 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 21.5% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $68.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.96.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

