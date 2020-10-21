Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 580 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after acquiring an additional 73,172 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 579,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

