Dividend Assets Capital LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,112,000 after purchasing an additional 300,229 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,440,000 after purchasing an additional 523,403 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $240,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.13.

ADI stock opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,979. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

