Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 2.6% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 63.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $73.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 73.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

