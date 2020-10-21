Dmc Global (BOOM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Dmc Global to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Dmc Global has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, analysts expect Dmc Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOOM stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. Dmc Global has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04.

In related news, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $50,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,748 shares of company stock valued at $201,188. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dmc Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

