DMM: Governance (DMG) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.66 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $10.66 million and $1.22 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00035300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.91 or 0.04421686 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00029234 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00274137 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,920,145 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,316,619 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

