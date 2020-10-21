Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Down 12.9% in September

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.72. 24,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,532. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.44 and a 200-day moving average of $191.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.