Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Lowered to $25.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on DEI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.92.
Shares of DEI opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $45.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.
In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $69,435,644.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,164,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,295,000 after purchasing an additional 213,553 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 2,395.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,183,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,059 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,863,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,704 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,728,000 after purchasing an additional 305,047 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
