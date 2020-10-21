Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Lowered to $25.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on DEI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

Shares of DEI opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $45.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $69,435,644.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,164,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,295,000 after purchasing an additional 213,553 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 2,395.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,183,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,059 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,863,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,704 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,728,000 after purchasing an additional 305,047 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

