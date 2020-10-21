Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.40-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.24. Dover also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.40-5.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.70.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Dover has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dover will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

