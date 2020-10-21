Dragonchain (DRGN) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.82 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, Kucoin and IDEX. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $18.82 million and approximately $39,091.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,942,436 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Gate.io, IDEX, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, Kucoin, Allcoin, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

