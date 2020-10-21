DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

DTE stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.41. 2,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.27. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

