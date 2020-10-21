Dynamic (DYN) Hits Market Cap of $7.55 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00004061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and $12,925.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,281.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.39 or 0.03081048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.45 or 0.02079980 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00400246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.55 or 0.00989728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00493006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00042520 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,137,458 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

