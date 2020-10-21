Edward Jones Begins Coverage on ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Research analysts at Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. OTR Global cut ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.15.

NOW opened at $518.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $480.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 140.81, a P/E/G ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.27. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $533.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $427,857.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.48, for a total value of $12,483,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,985.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $2,068,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

