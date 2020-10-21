Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 2.1% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,778,301.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $175,961.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW stock opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.94. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

