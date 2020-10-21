Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $100.00 at Cowen

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

NYSE EW opened at $84.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.94. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,487,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $2,064,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,360.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

