Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $54.73 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptomate, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,201,769,936 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, CoinBene, Kucoin, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Bitbns, TradeOgre and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

