Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Gap Up to $75.15

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.15, but opened at $78.55. Elementis shares last traded at $73.80, with a volume of 360,615 shares trading hands.

ELM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Elementis from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 104.86 ($1.37).

Get Elementis alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.36. The company has a market cap of $448.38 million and a PE ratio of -9.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.