Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Eli Lilly And Co has increased its dividend payment by 26.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Eli Lilly And Co has a dividend payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eli Lilly And Co to earn $7.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $143.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.45 and its 200 day moving average is $153.57. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.62.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

