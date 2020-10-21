Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) is Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 2.5% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 645,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 196,916 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,046,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,159,000 after purchasing an additional 699,987 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth $2,770,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $143.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.57. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.62.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

