eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN) Shares Gap Up to $1.31

eMagin Co. (NASDAQ:EMAN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.42. eMagin shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 1,345 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million.

eMagin Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

