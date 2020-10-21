Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) & AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Critical Survey

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIA Group and Emergent Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIA Group $47.24 billion 2.58 $6.65 billion N/A N/A Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.96 $14.50 million N/A N/A

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Profitability

This table compares AIA Group and Emergent Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIA Group N/A N/A N/A Emergent Capital N/A 194.29% 57.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of AIA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AIA Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.56, meaning that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AIA Group and Emergent Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AIA Group beats Emergent Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents; distribution partners; other intermediated channels, including independent financial advisers, brokers, private banks, and specialist advisers; and direct channel. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of November 31, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 588 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

