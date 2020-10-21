Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Position Lessened by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

