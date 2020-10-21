Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

Encompass Health has raised its dividend by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

