Encore Wire (WIRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $253.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Encore Wire to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.47. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,868. The company has a market cap of $970.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.20. Encore Wire has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $62.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Wire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

