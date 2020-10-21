Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Plans Nov 20 Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a nov 20 dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, November 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

ERF stock opened at C$2.53 on Wednesday. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of C$1.62 and a one year high of C$9.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $563.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.58.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$122.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 0.1331707 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,712.24. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,000 shares of company stock worth $78,900.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.93.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

