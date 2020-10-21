Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $447.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 93.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.