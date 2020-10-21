Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Update

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 5,930,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Enerplus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Enerplus by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 89,592 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enerplus by 456.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 472,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 387,612 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Enerplus by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,826,186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 562,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Enerplus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 385,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ERF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. 23,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $447.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.00.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 93.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

