EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Receives $80.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENS. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $322,352.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,657,000 after acquiring an additional 54,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 30,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 131,129 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENS opened at $74.36 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $80.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $704.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

