Engie’s (ENGIY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENGIY. HSBC raised shares of Engie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Engie from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

ENGIY opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. Engie has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $18.09.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

