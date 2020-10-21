EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

EnLink Midstream has increased its dividend by 9.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.65. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,089.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.