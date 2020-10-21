Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.89

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.89 and last traded at $115.86, with a volume of 22457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $648,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,152,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 287,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,704,000 after buying an additional 180,807 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 157,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

