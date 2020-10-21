Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.89

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.89 and last traded at $115.86, with a volume of 22457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.14.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95.
In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $648,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,152,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 287,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,704,000 after buying an additional 180,807 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 157,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
