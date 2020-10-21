Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 51.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of EFSC opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $769.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.31. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.83%. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $251,378. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.