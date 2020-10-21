Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 562,305 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 3.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after buying an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 62.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 77,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 624,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 104,785 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at $33,350,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPD opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

