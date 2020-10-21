Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dundee Precious Metals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a report released on Sunday, October 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$217.70 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.20 and a 12-month high of C$10.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 317.10.

In other news, insider Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.14, for a total value of C$101,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$5,577. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 37,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total transaction of C$382,501.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,200 shares of company stock valued at $942,294.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

