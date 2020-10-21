Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for New Gold Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Cormark reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$178.18 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NGD. Eight Capital boosted their price target on New Gold from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. CSFB set a C$1.70 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on New Gold from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

NGD opened at C$2.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.82. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -17.73.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.