Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the closed-end fund will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $16.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRTS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.80.

VRTS stock opened at $166.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $167.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.12.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.19. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

