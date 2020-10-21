Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

Shares of ZION traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. 15,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,879. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

